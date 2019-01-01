Blaze Breaks Out at San Jose Apartment Complex

Fire crews work at the scene of a two-alarm fire in San Jose. (Jan. 1, 2019)

Residents inside an apartment complex in San Jose escaped injury after a blaze ignited at the property early Tuesday morning, according to a fire official.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. along the 300 block of N. 5th Street, according to the fire department.

Arriving firefighters found flames burning in the second story of the two story, wooden-framed Victorian apartment complex, San Jose Fire Department Capt. Jesse Allread said.

About six to eight occupants were inside the complex when the fire ignited, Allread said.

Crews managed to contain the blaze in about one hour, according to Allread.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.