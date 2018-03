Firefighters work at the scene of a blaze in Los Gatos. (Mar. 4, 2018)

No one was hurt, but a garage was destroyed when a blaze broke out at a home in Los Gatos Sunday morning, according to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

The blaze, which ignited along the 100 block of Magneson Terrace, was reported around 9:25 a.m., according to the fire department. It was declared under control at 9:52 a.m.

It is not clear what sparked the blaze. Fire officials added that it does not appear to be suspicious.

Further information was not available.