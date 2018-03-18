 Blaze Engulfs Building in San Francisco's North Beach Neighborhood - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

Blaze Engulfs Building in San Francisco's North Beach Neighborhood

By Brendan Weber

9 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Towering flames shot into the air and billowing smoke rose above San Francisco as a fire erupted in the North Beach neighborhood Saturday night.
More Photo Galleries
White Magic: Snow in Northern California
President Donald Trump's California Visit in Photos
Connect With Us
AdChoices