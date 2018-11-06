Blaze at Recology San Francisco Pumps Smoke Into Air - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Blaze at Recology San Francisco Pumps Smoke Into Air

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    RAW: Fire at Recycling Building in Brisbane

    Fire officials are advising people in the southern end of San Francisco to close their windows and doors as a fire burns at a waste collection facility. (Published 22 minutes ago)

    Fire officials on Tuesday are advising people in the southern end of San Francisco to close their windows and doors as a fire burns at a waste and recycling collection facility.

    The blaze burning at Recology San Francisco, which is located at 501 Tunnel Ave., is pumping smoke into the air above the southern areas of San Francisco and Brisbane.

    Crews are in the process of trying to extinguish the fire, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

    Further information was not immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices