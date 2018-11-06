Blaze at Recology San Francisco Pumps Smoke Into Air

Fire officials are advising people in the southern end of San Francisco to close their windows and doors as a fire burns at a waste collection facility. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Fire officials on Tuesday are advising people in the southern end of San Francisco to close their windows and doors as a fire burns at a waste and recycling collection facility.

The blaze burning at Recology San Francisco, which is located at 501 Tunnel Ave., is pumping smoke into the air above the southern areas of San Francisco and Brisbane.

Crews are in the process of trying to extinguish the fire, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

Further information was not immediately available.