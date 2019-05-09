Bay Area-based Blue Bottle Coffee announced Thursday that it's recalling its whole bean coffee cans due to a problem with its lid which may be an injury hazard.

The specialty coffee roaster, which is headquartered in Oakland and has cafes in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York and Japan, has recalled all varieties of Hayes Valley Espresso, Bella Donovan, Giant Steps, Three Africas, and Night Light Decaf 170g/6oz whole bean Coffee Cans with all best-by dates.

According to a press release from Blue Bottle, "consumers should not open the cans and should return the product to the place they purchased it for a full refund."

The coffee beans in opened cans are safe to continue using.

The white, cylinder-shaped coffee cans which come with a logo of a blue bottle in front have a white, plastic top that covers the silver metal pull-tab at the top of the can. "The can lid may detach rapidly with force when opened, causing the beans to eject from the can, posing a risk of injury," according to Blue Bottle.

A total of 194,000 cans have been recalled.

So far, Blue Bottle has received 13 reports of the lid detaching when opened and the beans ejecting from the top, and there has been one injury — a cut on the finger — reported.

The cans are sold at Blue Bottle cafes, bluebottlecoffee.com, Amazon.com, GoodEggs.com, Whole Foods Markets, Target, and other grocery retailers nationwide from August 2018 to May 2019.

Consumer Contact:Consumers may return affected cans to the retailer or contact Blue Bottle toll-free at 1-888-222-6246 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday for instructions on how to return the can. For more information, visit bluebottlecoffee.com/coffeecanrecall