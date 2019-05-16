The Sharks celebrated and the Blues were irate after Hand Pass Game 3 Wednesday night. (May 16, 2019)

The hand pass just won't go away. In fact, it was getting a lot of footing one day later.

A St. Louis Blues fan launched a GoFundMe campaign Thursday in honor of NHL referee Marc Joannette after Timo Meier's uncalled hand pass led to the San Jose Sharks' overtime win in Game 3 Wednesday night.

Several Blues fans donated to the campaign, dubbed Hand Pass Game 3, and some had some harsh words.

But even some Sharks fans were on board with the campaign, which had raised nearly $2,000 of a $7,000 goal by Thursday afternoon.

The proceeds are going to a good cause, benefiting the St. Louis Society for the Blind and Visually Impaired, according to the campaign.

By the way, the hand pass and Erik Karlsson's ensuing goal gave the Sharks a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The teams face off for Game 4 at 5 p.m. Friday in St. Louis.