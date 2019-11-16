Boat Capsizes Near Half Moon Bay With 7 People On Board

A boat with seven people aboard capsized near Half Moon Bay State Beach Saturday morning, forcing all seven occupants to swim to shore. The boat later washed up on Poplar Beach.

A boat with seven people on board capsized near Half Moon Bay State Beach Saturday morning, sending all seven occupants into the ocean where they were able to swim to shore, officials said.

The seven people on board the 21-foot boat were crab fishing when they became lost in the fog offshore. Because the boat was brand-new it did not yet have a radio, said fire officials.

All seven people had their flotation devices on, which helped them reach shore safely. But due to low visibility, rescuers could not find the boat. It remained in the ocean until it washed ashore on Poplar Beach, a firefighter said.

None of the people were reportedly injured.