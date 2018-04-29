A good Samaritan ran into the chilly water of the Pacific Ocean Saturday night and helped pull a woman to safety after the boat she was on ran aground in Pacifica.

Despite darkness and the turbulent surf, rescuer Heiko Gieraths said everyone on the boat managed to get to shore and seemed to be OK following their predicament at Pacifica State Beach.

"I feel pretty good actually," Gieraths, who is from Pacifica, said after the impromptu rescue. "Just lucky I was there, I guess."

Gieraths said he and his family were heading home after a night out when he spotted the light of a boat in the surf line. Gieraths decided to drive down to the beach and check out the scene.

He found a mother and son on the beach talking on the phone with the Coast Guard. While he helped provide information to authorities, Gieraths said he saw a man jump from the boat.

Gieraths said he then spotted a woman leap from the boat, appearing to fall on her face. That's when he ran into the surf and pulled her from the water.

Two other people and a dog also jumped off the boat and managed to make it to dry ground.

"Everyone seems OK," Gieraths said. "Paramedics are here, police, so that's the positive thing."

A woman who was on the boat said the vessel ran aground after the motor "went out on us."