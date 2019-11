A body has been found at Lincoln Park Golf Course in San Francisco, police confirmed Saturday. The death is being treated as suspicious.

The incident is being treated as a suspicious death. Homicide investigators are on the scene.

Witnesses have said that the body may be that of an infant or child, but police have not confirmed this.

