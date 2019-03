Authorities work at the scene where a body was discovered at San Francisco's Fort Funston. (March 25, 2019)

A body has been discovered near the location of a landslide that buried a woman at San Francisco's Fort Funston last month.

Authorities have not confirmed if the body is that of 22-year-old Kyra Sunshine Scarlet, who was buried on Feb. 22 when a cliff gave way.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

