A body has been discovered near the location of a landslide that buried a woman at San Francisco's Fort Funston last month.

Family members say a body discovered at San Francisco's Fort Funston Monday has been determined to be that of 22-year-old Kyra Sunshine Scarlet, the woman who was buried in a landslide at the beach last month.

Family members made the announcement Tuesday on a GoFundMe page dedicated to Scarlet.

Back on Feb. 22, Scarlet was with another woman and a dog when tons of sand gave way and came sliding more than 100 feet, carrying them along. The other woman and dog were rescued, but crews were unable to find Scarlet until Monday.

Fort Funston is part of the federal Golden Gate National Recreation Area and is about 10 miles south of the Golden Gate Bridge. It is set above steep cliffs that are about 200 feet above the San Francisco beach.

