Body Found Near Grizzly Peak in Oakland: Officials

A body was discovered near Grizzly Peak in Oakland. (April 6, 2018)

A body has been located in the Grizzly Peak area in Oakland, officials said.

Search dogs discovered the body Friday afternoon while crews were investigating a report of a missing person. It is not known if the body belongs to the missing person.

The missing person reportedly frequented the Grizzly Peak area. A car was found down a cliff during the search, but no one was inside the vehicle, officials said.

Authorities later confirmed a body had been found.

No other information was immediately available.