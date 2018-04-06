Body Found Near Grizzly Peak in Oakland: Officials - NBC Bay Area
Body Found Near Grizzly Peak in Oakland: Officials

Crews were investigating a report of a missing person when the body was located

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    NBC Bay Area
    A body was discovered near Grizzly Peak in Oakland. (April 6, 2018)

    A body has been located in the Grizzly Peak area in Oakland, officials said.

    Search dogs discovered the body Friday afternoon while crews were investigating a report of a missing person. It is not known if the body belongs to the missing person.

    The missing person reportedly frequented the Grizzly Peak area. A car was found down a cliff during the search, but no one was inside the vehicle, officials said.

    Authorities later confirmed a body had been found.

    No other information was immediately available.

