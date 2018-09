A body was found Sunday night off Highway 87 near the Capitol Expressway interchange in San Jose, and the California Highway Patrol is investigating it as a possible drug overdose.

It wasn't certain whether the body was that of a man or a woman, said CHP Officer Damian Cistaro. It was found about 9:45 p.m. west of the sound wall alongside northbound Highway 87, he said.

The Santa Clara County coroner was called to the scene. No

other information was immediately available late.