Body Found on Side of Road in San Mateo County

A man's body was found on the side of a road in the hills of San Mateo County late Monday night, according to the sheriff's office.

A deputy was patrolling the area of Skyline Boulevard near Reids Roost Road around 11 p.m. when they spotted the body, Lt. Stephanie Josephson said.

The sheriff's office is treating the incident as a homicide, according to Josephson.

Skyline Boulevard is closed from just south of Skeggs Point to just north of Reids Roost. Sheriff's officials don't know when the road will reopen.

Josephson said deputies are looking for suspects and anyone with information about the slaying is asked to call the sheriff's office at 650-599-1536.