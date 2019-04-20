U.S. Coast Guard crews and other authorities are continuing to search for a man who went missing after going swimming with friends at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica early Tuesday morning. Bob Redell reports.

Man Still Missing After Going in Water at Beach in Pacifica

A body that was pulled from the San Francisco Bay Friday night has been identified as the 28-year-old Merced County man who went missing at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica last month.

Tyler Collins of Dos Palos was swimming with friends in the early mornings of March 26 when he was reported missing. His cause of death is still under investigation, according to the coroner.

Collins was among a group of friends who were staying at a nearby hotel. The group had been at the beach when two decided to go into the water, police said.

The two were about 50 feet from shore when one went missing. The friends searched the beach and surrounding area but didn't find him, then called the police. The swimmer had been last seen about 45 minutes before the friends called police.

Crews Search for Missing Swimmer Off Pacifica Coast