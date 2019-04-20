Body Found in Bay Identified as Man Who Went Missing in Pacifica - NBC Bay Area
Body Found in Bay Identified as Man Who Went Missing in Pacifica

Published 24 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    A body that was pulled from the San Francisco Bay Friday night has been identified as the 28-year-old Merced County man who went missing at Rockaway Beach in Pacifica last month.

    Tyler Collins of Dos Palos was swimming with friends in the early mornings of March 26 when he was reported missing. His cause of death is still under investigation, according to the coroner. 

    Collins was among a group of friends who were staying at a nearby hotel. The group had been at the beach when two decided to go into the water, police said.

    The two were about 50 feet from shore when one went missing. The friends searched the beach and surrounding area but didn't find him, then called the police. The swimmer had been last seen about 45 minutes before the friends called police.

