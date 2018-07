Police are investigating after a body was found in Santa Clara Centra Park on Kiely Boulevard. The cause of death wasn't immediately clear. (Published 2 hours ago)

Santa Clara Police are investigating a body found in Central Park on Kiely Boulevard Friday morning.

There's no obvious signs of foul play or trauma, according to officials. Police are working to determine a cause of death.

No other information was immediately available.