San Francisco police have identified Bob Tang (inset) as a person of interest in the disappearance of Piseth Chhay. (May 24, 2017)

Body parts found inside a Hayward warehouse in June 2017 have been confirmed to be those of missing San Francisco Uber driver Piseth Chhay, according to the San Francisco Medical Examiner's Office.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail Unit is conducting a homicide investigation for Chhay's death, and investigators have identified Bob Tang as a suspect. Tang is believed to have fled to the country to Cambodia.

SFPD is working with its law enforcement partners to locate and arrest Tang.

Tang was a longtime employee at the Hayward warehouse where body parts were discovered June 25, and police had searched the warehouse previously without finding anything, the San Francisco Police Department said.

The body parts found at U.S. Trading Co., a food distributor, were tested by the San Francisco Medical Examiner against DNA samples provided by the family of Chhay, an Uber driver who went missing May 14. Chhay left his San Francisco home that day to meet family friend Bob Tang and never returned, Chhay's wife, Rattana Kim, said.

Tang worked at U.S. Trading for several years, the company said. NBC Bay Area also learned that the company is owned by relatives of Tang.

The U.S. does not have an extradition treaty with Cambodia, so it's not clear yet whether Tang could be forced to return to the Bay Area to face any possible charges if he is found.

Immigration attorney Joseph LaCome says someone who kills here and escapes to there, may never face justice.

"Even with something as bad as murder, the U.S. can't force the Cambodian government to bring him back," attorney Joseph LaCome said.

Anyone with information regarding the case or information of Tang’s whereabouts is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at (415) 575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.