A dead humpback whale washed up on the Point Reyes National Seashore on Christmas Eve.

According to a report in the SF Gate, the Marine Mammal Center said the body found on the shore of North Beach was that of a 30-foot-long male whale.

The cause of the whale's death remains unknown.

"A team from California Academy of Sciences went out yesterday [Christmas Day] to get some samples, and a larger team is going out today for a necropsy," Laura Sherr, a spokesperson for the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center told the SF Gate.

Additional information was not immediately available.