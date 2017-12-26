Dead Humpback Whale Washes up at Point Reyes National Seashore on Christmas Eve - NBC Bay Area
Dead Humpback Whale Washes up at Point Reyes National Seashore on Christmas Eve

By Rhea Mahbubani

Published 4 hours ago

    A juvenile humpback whale washed up at the Point Reyes Seashore.

    A dead humpback whale washed up on the Point Reyes National Seashore on Christmas Eve.

    According to a report in the SF Gate, the Marine Mammal Center said the body found on the shore of North Beach was that of a 30-foot-long male whale.

    The cause of the whale's death remains unknown.

    "A team from California Academy of Sciences went out yesterday [Christmas Day] to get some samples, and a larger team is going out today for a necropsy," Laura Sherr, a spokesperson for the Sausalito-based Marine Mammal Center told the SF Gate. 

    Additional information was not immediately available.

