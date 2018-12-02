The body of longtime KGO 810 radio host Raphael "Ray" Taliaferro has been found in Kentucky, family confirmed on a GoFundMe page late Sunday.

The 79-year-old Taliaferro was reported missing Nov. 10. He was last seen near the Mellow Mushroom pizza restaurant in Paducah, Kentucky, according to police. His body was found in a wooded area about a mile from where he was last seen, the family said.

Authorities said Taliaferro, who is well-known in the Bay Area for his tenure at KGO 810 radio, is a resident of Massac County in Illinois.

Taliaferro in 2011 was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists Hall of Fame.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Massac County Sheriff's Department at 618-524-2912.