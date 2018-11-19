Body of Missing 49ers Fan Found in Bay: Family Member

The body of 49ers fan Ian Powers, who went missing a week ago, was found in San Francisco Bay waters about a mile from Alviso Marina, according to a family member. There has been no official confirmation of Powers' death from authorities. Ian Cull reports. (Published Monday, Nov. 19, 2018)

The body of 49ers fan Ian Powers, who went missing a week ago, was found in San Francisco Bay waters Saturday, about a mile from Alviso Marina, according to a family member. There has been no official confirmation of Powers' death from authorities.

Powers, 32, of Spokane, Washington, was last seen at the 49ers-Giants game Nov. 12 at Levi's Stadium, where he left his seat late in the game and went to the restroom. His disappearance set off a massive search involving multiple agencies and family members.

Days after the disappearance, Santa Clara police released surveillance video showing Powers walking out of Levi's Stadium, appearing to be looking at his cellphone. Police said they hadn't found any signs of foul play.

On Saturday afternoon, San Jose officers responded to reports of a body in the bay near the marina, police said, but they provided no other details.

Police and the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office hadn't yet identified the body Monday when Powers' uncle confirmed the death in a social media post.

Ian Powers' girlfriend, Chelsea Robbins, and her children were at the game with him, waited by his car in the parking lot for hours afterward and ended up taking a bus back to their hotel in Concord. The family was supposed to leave for Los Angeles the day after the game.

Hotstart, the Spokane company where Powers worked, released a statement Monday based on what it learned from the family member:

"Today is a very sad day for the Hotstart family as we learned the news of Ian Powers. Our hearts are very heavy as we grieve. It is hard to imagine not having him here. He was very friendly, talented, dependable and fun to be around. We will miss him very much. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and others he touched."