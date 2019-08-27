Bomb Squad Detonates Pipe Bomb Found at Home in Martinez - NBC Bay Area
Bomb Squad Detonates Pipe Bomb Found at Home in Martinez

By Stephen Ellison

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    A bomb squad investigates a pipe bomb found at a home in Martinez. (Aug. 27, 2019)

    A bomb squad responded Tuesday to a report of a pipe bomb at a home in Martinez, and residents in the immediate area were evacuated, according to the Martinez Police Department.

    At about 11:30 a.m., a resident in the 2300 block of Wayne Street reported finding a pipe bomb on his property, police said. He moved the device to the street and called police.

    The Walnut Creek Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the scene and determined it was an active explosive device, police said. The squad rendered it safe at the scene using a controlled detonation.

    No injuries or property damage were reported. It's unknown how long the device was on the property, police said.

