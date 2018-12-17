Bomb Threat Forces Evacuations at Lowell High School, Lakeshore Elementary: SFUSD - NBC Bay Area
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuations at Lowell High School, Lakeshore Elementary: SFUSD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    A bomb threat at San Francisco's Lowell High School prompted evacuations Monday afternoon at the campus and nearby Lakeshore Elementary, officials said.

    An investigation is ongoing and students at both campuses have been released for the remainder of the day, according to the San Francisco Unified School District.

    No other information was immediately available.

