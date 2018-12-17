A bomb threat at San Francisco's Lowell High School prompted evacuations Monday afternoon at the campus and nearby Lakeshore Elementary, officials said.
An investigation is ongoing and students at both campuses have been released for the remainder of the day, according to the San Francisco Unified School District.
No other information was immediately available.
At around 1:10 p.m. today, after most students had left campus, Lowell High received a bomb threat. @SFPD is investigating. As a precaution Lowell High and Lakeshore Elementary, located next door, were evacuated. Students are being released for remainder of the day.
— SF public schools (@SFUnified) December 17, 2018