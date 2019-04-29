San Jose City College took back an invitation to the Border Patrol to set up a booth at a job fair on campus Tuesday. (April 29, 2019)

Border Patrol agents were scheduled to visit the San Jose City College campus Tuesday to recruit students at a job fair, and immigration activists are planning a protest and rally.

Organizers with the group Dump Trump on Monday said the college west of downtown San Jose told them the Border Patrol is not welcome on campus and it has been "disinvited" to the job fair.

But the immigration rally will go on as planned outside the gymnasium from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to celebrate their victory and show support for immigrants, activists say. They delivered their message Monday via flier and Facebook post.

"With the escalating violence, family separations, incarceration, and deportations leveled against migrants and immigrant communities by Border Patrol and ICE and the recent trumped up charges against 3 college students in Tucson, Arizona for disrupting a presentation by Border Patrol agents on their campus, we call on the student body and members of our community in the South Bay to send a clear message to Border Patrol: the agents of upholding racist borders are not welcome here," the message said.

Organizers said the National Lawyers Guild will have legal observers at the rally and will make their protest hotline available as well at 415-285-1011.

More information is provided on the guild website.