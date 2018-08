NBC Bay Area

A 15-year-old boy was shot in San Jose Monday afternoon, and the suspect was still at-large, according to the San Jose Police Department.

The shooting occurred at about 4:15 p.m. in the 900 block of Walnut Woods Drive, near Lucretia Avenue, police said. Arriving officers found the teen suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect was identified or apprehended, police said.