Boy, 16, Dies in Two-Car Crash on South Bay Freeway

Scott Olson/Getty Images File image of ambulance.

A teenage boy died in a traffic collision in San Jose Tuesday morning at the transition ramp from southbound state Highway 85 to southbound Interstate 280, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly before 11 a.m., two vehicles collided on the ramp and a 16-year-old boy was ejected from one of the cars.

The vehicle carrying the 16-year-old was a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by a 42-year-old man with a 46-year-old woman in the front passenger seat and the 16-year-old and two other juveniles in the rear, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Toyota passed a 1999 Ford F-Series dump truck before reportedly losing control of the vehicle, veering off the roadway onto the right shoulder and striking a tree.

After hitting the tree, the Toyota veered back into traffic, spun out and collided with the Ford, according to the CHP.

The driver of the Ford pulled off to the left shoulder, and the Toyota came to rest in the roadway, partially blocking traffic and partially on the dirt embankment shoulder, CHP officials said.

The teen ejected from the car died at a hospital at about 12:15 p.m. The other passengers in the Toyota were also transported to a hospital for minor injuries.