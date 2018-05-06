A police officer poses with a boy who turned in a wallet. (May 6, 2018)

A man who lost his wallet has an 11-year-old boy and the Redwood City Police Department to thank for its return.

After the boy came across the cash-filled wallet, he decided to call police in hopes of returning it to its rightful owner. An officer with the department took control of the case and was able to eventually track down the owner of wallet, which police said contained credit cards and "a large sum of cash."

The "very appreciative" owner flashed a thumbs up while posing for a photo when his wallet was returned by the officer.

In celebration of the boy's integrity, police posted a photo of him on the department's Instagram page and applauded him for his "nice work."