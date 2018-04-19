Officials to Break Ground on New Sunol Grade Express Lane

Officials on Thursday are slated to break ground on a new express lane along one of the most congested corridors in the Bay Area: northbound Interstate 680 over the Sunol Grade. Bob Redell reports.

The lane will extend roughly nine miles from Mission Boulevard in Fremont to just past the Highway 84 exit to Livermore.

When complete, the express lane will act just like the other ones scattered across the Bay Area. Carpoolers and any motorist with a clean air vehicle decal will able to use it free of charge. Solo drivers with a FasTrak tag will also be allowed to use the lane if they are willing to pay. The toll will fluctuate based on timing and demand.

"It's convenient," commuter Leo Serrano said. "If it gets me out of traffic, I don't mind paying."

Commuter Robert Malik is not so fond of the project.

"I don't think we should have to pay for it," he said. "I think it should be something that just comes along with driving on the freeways. Seems like we already pay for our roads and what not."

The project is estimated to cost around $205 million with most of that money coming from Measure B funds.

Construction is scheduled to wrap up in the fall of 2020.