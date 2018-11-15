Breida Has Been a Bright Light in a Dark Season

Niners running back Matt Breida (No. 22) has improved markedly in his second season. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

There won’t be many positives to come from this 2018 season for the 49ers. To be 2-8 is a shock for an organization that entered this season with hopes of competing in the NFC West.

But one bright light has been running back Matt Breida. The former undrafted free agent from Georgia Southern has proven he can not only play and succeed at the NFL level, but be a big part of the offense next season when No. 1 running back Jerick McKinnon returns from injury.

In the 49ers’ Monday night loss to the Giants, Breida rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 31 yards and another score. As the analytic website Pro Football Focus noted, 65 of Breida’s rushing yards came after contact. Breida isn’t a big back, at 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds, but he runs hard and is effective inside the tackles. As a receiver, his speed and quickness allow him to get separation from defenders.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan thought Breida would be part of a great 1-2 punch with McKinnon in 2018. Now he’s the featured back and improved a great deal in his second season.

“He’s worked on it a lot,” Shanahan told reporters this week. “Breida’s worked on everything. In terms of taking it to a whole nother level, Breida and (George) Kittle showed that the first day of (spring workouts). They were just pretty obsessive in everything they were doing. Every little detail of their game, and it’s improved in a lot of areas.

“And Breida in the pass game, he wasn’t our No. 1 target last year. We used Carlos (Hyde) a lot out of the backfield. He got most of those reps. And with Jet (McKinnon) going down this year, it’s given Breida more opportunities. He worked a lot this offseason so he could be ready for those opportunities.”

In 2019, the 49ers should have a versatile, complementary duo in Breida and McKinnon.

“I envisioned it this year,” Shanahan said. “So that won’t change next year.”

As a rookie in 2017, Breida averaged 4.4 yards on 105 carries, netting 465 yards and two TDs. This year he’s averaging 5.6 yards on 113 carries for 632 yards and three TDs. He’s on pace to rush for 1,011 yards.

The 49ers have a bye this week. They return to action Sunday, Nov. 25, in Tampa Bay against the Bucs.