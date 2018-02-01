Brentwood High School Student Dies After Falling Ill: Report - NBC Bay Area
DEVELOPING: 
Brentwood High School Student Dies After Falling Ill: Report

By Thom Jensen

Published 11 minutes ago

    NBC Bay Area
    Liberty High School in Brentwood

    A student at Liberty High School recently died after falling ill, marking the fourth student death at the Brentwood high school this academic year, according to a report.

    It is not clear what illness sickened the student, but the school's principal told the East Bay Times that no special actions needed to be implemented to the safeguard the school community after talking with the parents and health officials.

    Staff members at the East Bay high school have already begun the process of sanitizing the campus, according to the East Bay Times.

    The student was at home and had been taken to the hospital before passing away, the principal told the newspaper.

    A crisis center has been established at the school to help students cope with the difficult news, the newspaper reported.

