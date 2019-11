Getty Images Stock image

A Brentwood man has been arrested on 30 charges for a series vandalism incidents that include enhancements for hate crimes and civil rights violations, police confirmed.

Shawn Kelsey, 43, was arrested as a result of an extensive investigation by Brentwood Police and the FBI that connected him to 10 instances of vandalism at churches that began in early 2019,

Kelsey’s bail is set at $525,000, police said.