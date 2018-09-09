Ryan Braun #8 of the Milwaukee Brewers talks with Nick Hundley #5 of the San Francisco Giants after he was hit by a pitch thrown by Madison Bumgarner #40 (not pictured) to load the bases during the sixth inning at Miller Park on September 9, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

An ugly road trip ended on an embarrassing note Sunday.

The Giants had a lead and the right pitcher on the mound in the sixth inning, but Madison Bumgarner imploded and the team did, too, losing 6-3 to the Brewers and finishing a winless road trip through Denver and Milwaukee.

With two outs and two on in the sixth, Bumgarner tried to go inside on Ryan Braun, eventually hitting him. The two exchanged words and Bumgarner invited Braun to come out to the mound for a bit more before everything calmed down. By the time play resumed, three Brewers — manager Craig Counsell and two bench players — had been ejected. As they walked back to the clubhouse, Jonathan Schoop got the best kind of revenge.

Bumgarner threw a flat cutter down in the zone and Schoop blasted it to left for a grand slam that turned a deficit into a three-run lead. Bumgarner could only watch as the Brewers charged out of the dugout to greet their second baseman, a move you never see in the big leagues. The Giants did not complain. They had no leg to stand on.

— Ryder Jones dislocated his left knee while taking a swing in the fifth inning. Jones immediately crumpled to the dirt and was helped off the field. That’ll end the season for Jones, who hit a long homer Saturday night and appeared in line for some playing time over the final three weeks.

— Gregor Blanco was in the starting lineup to get some more defense behind Bumgarner. Well, he led off the game with a solo homer and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly.

— Bumgarner at one point looked headed for a complete game. Instead he was charged with five earned in six innings. His ERA went from 2.68 to 3.30 on this road trip.

— The Giants had their first winless six-game trip since 2015, when they went 0-6 in Miami and Washington D.C.