America's Favorite Vegetable? Broccoli, Survey Finds

And America's favorite vegetable is ... broccoli, according to a new survey.

The green plant with its flowering head was found to be the most popular veggie in 47 percent of states in the United States, according to a survey put together by Green Giant.

Corn settled as the second most popular vegetable in the country, according to the survey. It was the preferred veggie in nine states.

Residents in some other states either favored carrots, potatoes, green beans, cucumbers or peas.

Giant Giant created its survey by polling 3,902 United States residents 18 years of age and older. The survey took place between April 20 and May 4.