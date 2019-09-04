Victim in Brock Turner Case Reveals Her Identity - NBC Bay Area
Victim in Brock Turner Case Reveals Her Identity

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 6 minutes ago

    Dan Honda/Bay Area News Group/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
    Brock Turner leaves the Santa Clara County Main Jail on Sept. 2, 2016, in San Jose, Calif.

    The woman who was sexually assaulted by ex-Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner and read a powerful statement at his sentencing has revealed her identity.

    Chanel Miller, known for years only as "Emily Doe," is sharing her story in an upcoming memoir, "Know My Name."

    Many people were enraged when Turner was sentenced to only six months in jail in 2016 after his conviction for felony sexual assault.

    Judge Aaron Persky imposed the sentence and was recalled by voters. He was the first judge recalled in California since 1932.

    The memoir is slated to be released on Sept. 24, according to publishing company Penguin Random House, which noted on its website that Miller studied at the University of California, Santa Barbara and lives in San Francisco.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

