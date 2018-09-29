Brown Vetoes Bill Allowing Alcohol Sales Until 4 a.m. - NBC Bay Area
Brown Vetoes Bill Allowing Alcohol Sales Until 4 a.m.

The bill would have allowed extended alcohol service hours in nine cities, including Los Angeles

By Mike Bebernes

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    FILE - Getty Images

    California Gov. Jerry Brown has vetoed a bill that would have allowed bars in some cities to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

    Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco were among the nine cities included in the proposed legislation that would have established a pilot program for allowing bars to extend their hours past 2 a.m. West Hollywood and Long Beach would also have been included in the program.

    "I believe we have enough mischief from midnight to 2 without adding two more hours of mayhem," Brown said in a statement.

    He added that the California Highway Patrol believes the increased drinking hours would lead to more drunk driving.

    State Senator Scott Weiner, who introduced the legislation, said the bill would "have a profound positive impact on a local economy, generating direct tax revenues, and growing public funds through revitalized business districts, and increased tourism."

