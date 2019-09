Manager Bruce Bochy #15 of the San Francisco Giants acknowledges the fans as he walks into the dugout before his last game as Giants manager, the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park on September 29, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Bruce Bochy capped a historic run as manager of the San Francisco Giants on Sunday with a 9-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. But, no matter, it was a win-win day for all of Giants Nation as it said farewell to the skipper of perhaps greatest era in San Francisco baseball history.