A brush fire that spread rapidly in South San Jose prompted evacuations at a school and an IBM research facility, fire officials said.

The blaze was first reported at 3 p.m. near Santa Teresa County Park. The campus under an evacuation order, Muriel Wright School, is located nearby at 298 Bernal Road.

Cal Fire officials said the fire burned at least 70 acres.

No other information was immediately available.

The San Jose fire is at least the second brush fire that erupted in the South Bay Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the afternoon, firefighters responded to a brush fire that burned at least 40 acres and threatened structures in Morgan Hill.



