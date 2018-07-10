Brush Fire Burns Near Santa Teresa County Park in San Jose - NBC Bay Area
BREAKING: 
Brush Fire Forces Evacuations in South SJ
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Brush Fire Burns Near Santa Teresa County Park in San Jose

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    RAW VIDEO: Brush Fire Near Santa Teresa County Park

    A brush fire forces evacuations near Santa Teresa County Park in San Jose.

    (Published 28 minutes ago)

    A brush fire that spread rapidly in South San Jose prompted evacuations at a school and an IBM research facility, fire officials said.

    The blaze was first reported at 3 p.m. near Santa Teresa County Park. The campus under an evacuation order, Muriel Wright School, is located nearby at 298 Bernal Road.

    Cal Fire officials said the fire burned at least 70 acres.

    No other information was immediately available.

    The San Jose fire is at least the second brush fire that erupted in the South Bay Tuesday afternoon. Earlier in the afternoon, firefighters responded to a brush fire that burned at least 40 acres and threatened structures in Morgan Hill.


    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices