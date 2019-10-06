Brush Fire Burns in American Canyon Hills Near I-80 - NBC Bay Area
Brush Fire Burns in American Canyon Hills Near I-80

By Stephen Ellison

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    PG&E cam
    Smoke is seen Sunday from a brush fire in the hills above American Canyon. (Oct. 6, 2019)

    Fire crews on Sunday responded to a brush fire in the hills just west of Interstate 80 in American Canyon, according to the American Canyon Fire Protection District.

    The fire was burning just above the 2400 block of American Canyon Road and had spread to about 30 acres, fire officials said.

    Authorities are asking the public to avoid American Canyon Road to I-80 and expect long delays as police will be closing the road as needed for movement of firefighting resources.

    No injuries or evacuations were immediately reported.

    A red flag warning was in effect in the area until 5 p.m. Sunday.

