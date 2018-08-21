Brush Fire Burns Off of Highway 87 Near San Jose Airport - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Brush Fire Burns Off of Highway 87 Near San Jose Airport

The fire forced authorities to temporarily close southbound Highway 101 to southbound Highway 87

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 49 minutes ago

    Firefighters on Tuesday battled a brush fire that burned off of southbound Highway 87 near Mineta San Jose International Airport.

    The blaze forced authorities to temporarily close the transition ramp from southbound Highway 101 to southbound Highway 87, according to the CHP. All lanes have since reopened.

    Footage from the scene captured flames shooting into the air as the blaze appeared to torch brush and trees near the airport.

    The fire did not impact airport operations, the airport tweeted.

    Further information was not available. 



