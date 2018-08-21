Brush Fire Burns Off of Highway 87 Near San Jose Airport

A brush fire broke out off of Highway 87 near Mineta San Jose International Airport Tuesday morning.

Firefighters on Tuesday battled a brush fire that burned off of southbound Highway 87 near Mineta San Jose International Airport.

The blaze forced authorities to temporarily close the transition ramp from southbound Highway 101 to southbound Highway 87, according to the CHP. All lanes have since reopened.

Footage from the scene captured flames shooting into the air as the blaze appeared to torch brush and trees near the airport.

The fire did not impact airport operations, the airport tweeted.

Further information was not available.







