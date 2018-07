Firefighters on Sunday are battling a blaze burning in the hills of Milpitas.

The so-called Country Fire burning off of Country Club Drive and N. Park Victoria Drive has charred at least 150 acres, according to Cal Fire. It is 25 percent contained.

The fire is burning at a moderate rate of speed, according to a Fremont Fire Department battalion chief.

Further information was not available.

Refresh the page for more information on this developing news story.