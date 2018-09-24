A brush fire Monday afternoon prompted evacuation orders at a San Ramon neighborhood, officials say.

The blaze, which has since been contained, burned in the area of 800 block of Pradera Way.

Monday's fire follows a blaze in the same area that burned Sunday near Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon roads. The weekend fire also prompted evacuations as a precuation.

No other information was immediately available.

Fire is moving down the hill. Evacuations being conducted on Pradera Way. Fire personnel actively working to stop forward progress. pic.twitter.com/xUI2Yepfqe — San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) September 24, 2018