A brush fire Monday afternoon prompted evacuation orders at a San Ramon neighborhood, officials say.
The blaze, which has since been contained, burned in the area of 800 block of Pradera Way.
Monday's fire follows a blaze in the same area that burned Sunday near Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon roads. The weekend fire also prompted evacuations as a precuation.
No other information was immediately available.
Fire is moving down the hill. Evacuations being conducted on Pradera Way. Fire personnel actively working to stop forward progress. pic.twitter.com/xUI2Yepfqe
— San Ramon Police (@sanramonpolice) September 24, 2018
Vegetation Fire, 802 PRADERA WAY, SAN RAMON (9/24/2018 2:14:20 PM) https://t.co/N6ixMUSrKD
— San Ramon Valley FPD (@srvfpd) September 24, 2018