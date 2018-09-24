Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in San Ramon - NBC Bay Area
Brush Fire Prompts Evacuations in San Ramon

By NBC Bay Area

Published 2 hours ago

    San Ramon Police
    A brush fire burns in San Ramon. (Monday, Sept. 24, 2018)

    A brush fire Monday afternoon prompted evacuation orders at a San Ramon neighborhood, officials say.

    The blaze, which has since been contained, burned in the area of 800 block of Pradera Way.

    Monday's fire follows a blaze in the same area that burned Sunday near Crow Canyon and Bollinger Canyon roads. The weekend fire also prompted evacuations as a precuation.

    No other information was immediately available.

