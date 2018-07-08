Heavy smoke from a brush fire near Interstate 580 through the Livermore Valley. (July 8, 2018)

A brush fire in the Livermore Valley shut down Interstate 580 on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol and Cal Fire.

The Grant Fire was burning near North Flynn Road, and heavy smoke prompted the CHP to close all lanes of I-580 from Grant Line Road to Flynn Road, the CHP said.

As of 7:20 p.m. Sunday, Cal Fire said the blaze had charred about 500 acres and was 25 percent contained.

Some vehicles traveling on westbound I-580 reportedly were turning around on the freeway to escape the traffic mess.

No further details were available.