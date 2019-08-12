Brush Fire in Mendocino County Prompts Evacuations: Officials - NBC Bay Area
Brush Fire in Mendocino County Prompts Evacuations: Officials

By Stephen Ellison

Published 35 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Cal Fire
    The Moose Fire prompted evacuations Monday evening in Mendocino County. (Aug. 12, 2019)

    A brush fire in Mendocino County quickly spread to 85 acres Monday evening and prompted evacuations, according to fire officials and the county sheriff's office.

    The Moose Fire started on Moose Road in the Hopland area and spread to the Valley View area, the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office said.

    Evacuation orders were issued for Valley View Drive and the Bus McGall and Moose Road areas near Hopland. Residents were advised to evacuate the area immediately and head towards a safe location, the sheriff's office said.

    The north end of Feliz Creek was under evacuation warning, the sheriff's office said.

    The fire had a moderate rate of spread and was 25% contained as of 8:15 p.m. Monday, according to Cal Fire.

