Team USA’s Jared Goldberg finished in 9th place during the downhill run of the Alpine combined. Teammates Bryce Bennett and Ted Ligety failed to crack the top 20 while Ryan Cochran-Siegle crashed in his Olympic debut. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

It wasn't the result he would have hoped for in his Olympic debut.

Bryce Bennett of Lake Tahoe was unable to reach the podium Tuesday (Monday in the United States) while competing in the men's Alpine combined at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games.

"It was good to get on the track and get some time on the track," Bennett said. "I'm going to have the same approach and same game plan. I thought I did well, and I was in a good place mentally for today's downhill. It just didn't quite go my way."

In an event that's often decided by hundredths of a second, Bennett was slowed by a head wind while screaming down the slopes in the downhill portion of the event.

The first-time Olympian noted that he was feeling the nerves more than normal during the competition, but he thinks with his first Olympic event under his belt, those nerves are now behind him.

