The Bay Area stood tall last week when reports that nine out of Redfin’s top 10 Hottest Neighborhoods of 2018 are in the San Jose metro area with Bucknall taking the No. 1 spot.

At just over 0.5 square miles and a reported population of 4,400 people, according to city-data.com, Bucknall runs between Quinto Road and McCoy Avenue.

"It's a small little area, and what's interesting is that it's all single-family homes," said Redfin Silicon Valley agent Kalena Masching. "I pulled up every sale in 2016 and 2017, and the average number of days on the market were eight days."

Residents of the “hottest” neighborhood have easy access to grocery stores, gyms, shopping and a movie theatre as it lies near the Westgate Shopping Center.

The neighborhood also has highly rated schools like Gussie M. Baker Elementary. The median sale price of homes in Bucknall is $1.72 million.



