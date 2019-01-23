Oakland students rally in response to the district saying it may have to close schools due to a budget deficit. (Jan. 23, 2019)

How many campuses will Oakland's school district have to close to save itself from going broke?

That's the question many students, parents and teachers are asking themselves ahead of a Wednesday school board meeting. The district continues to grapple with a budget deficit and needs to make serious cuts to save money.

The student union says it understands the district is in a tough financial situation, but is asking the board to save critical afterschool programs that help students prepare for college.

Oakland Unified School District is dealing with two problems at the same time: there is dwindling student enrollment and a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

District officials said the solution to their money woes is closing down schools.

How many schools could be closed? The district is still trying to figure that out.

In a video posted on Facebook, the district's superintendent said Roots International Academy, a middle school in East Oakland, will need to close. But more cuts still need to be made.

"These will be extremely difficult decisions that will affect numerous valued members of our OUSD family and how we offer programs to school sites," Superintendent Dr. Kyla Johnston-Trammell said.

This all comes on the heels of a possible teacher's strike next month. The union said teachers will vote next week on whether to allow their union leaders to call a strike.

Oakland teachers are demanding a 12 percent raise over three years and want smaller class sizes.