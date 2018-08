A report of bullets being found at Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland has prompted a shelter-in-place alert Thursday morning, according to police.

Report of Bullets Found at Bishop O'Dowd HS in Oakland

Bishop O'Dowd High School in Oakland issued a shelter-in-place alert Thursday morning after a box of unused bullets was found on the campus, according to police.

Police officers conducted a search of the school and later notified school officials that it was safe for students to return to class, police stated.

There were no reports of any injuries or of any shots actually being fired, according to police.

Further information was not available.