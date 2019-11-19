What to Know Airlines are denying boarding to more passengers on overbooked flights, a practice also known as "bumping"

More than 13,000 passengers were bumped in the first six months of this year; that's more than all of 2018

Airlines blame labor disputes, loss of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for increased bumping; critics say it's more about profits over passengers

Following a highly-publicized incident in which a passenger was physically dragged off of a flight to provide a seat for an airline employee, air carriers pledged to halt the practice of "bumping" passengers from overbooked flights.

But an NBC Bay Area analysis of federal aviation data finds Involuntary Denied Boarding, or "bumping," is on the rise -- and up significantly this year.

You may remember the April 2017 removal of Dr. David Dao from a United Airlines flight originating in Chicago. The situation was caught on video by passengers:

Police Pull Man From United Airlines Flight at O'Hare

United Airlines is being criticized after cellphone video surfaced of a passenger being forcibly removed from an at-capacity flight leaving from Chicago's O'Hare Airport Sunday night. NBC 5's Susan Carlson reports. (Published Tuesday, April 11, 2017)

Dr. Dao had a paid seat, but police removed him from the flight after United decided to give his seat on the overbooked flight to a crew member.

The episode made international headlines in 2017. But in a recent visit to Mineta San Jose International Airport, travelers we spoke with didn't remember Dr. Dao -- until we showed them the video.

"That level of human treatment is never right," said Ruchira, a passenger heading to Oregon with her sons.

After the Dr. Dao incident stirred the flying public, many domestic carriers publicly changed their policies. Among them was Southwest Airlines.

"The last thing we want to do is deny a customer their flight," said Southwest CEO Gary Kelly in an interview with CNBC, just days after the Dr. Dao incident. "The company's made the decision that we will cease to overbook, going forward."

Later in 2017, the number of passengers involuntarily taken off a flight fell more than 65%. But an NBC Bay Area review of federal data found that "bumping" never actually stopped -- and recently, it's surged.

The U.S. Department of Transportation data shown here cover the first six months of 2019. In that time, airlines bumped 13,104 paying passengers -- more than all of 2018.

We asked airlines: why the jump in bumps?

American Airlines, which bumped the most passengers -- 8,760 per federal data -- pointed to two problems: a labor dispute that disrupted its schedule, and a shortage of planes due to the Boeing 737 MAX being grounded.

Southwest Airlines, which bumped 2,525 over the first six months of the year, blamed various "operational challenges", including the Boeing 737 MAX.

Those reasons seam to conflict with information on both airlines' websites, where they say passengers previously scheduled for flights on 737 MAX aircraft will be "proactively notified" or "automatically accommodated."

But federal data show passengers are still being blindsided at the gate, and denied their seats.

Andrew Applebaum, an attorney with the air traveler advocacy group FlyersRights.org, says he suspects airlines still haven't fully reduced ticket sales to match their smaller fleets.

"We don't buy the airlines' argument that the increased number of Involuntary Denied Boardings is due to the Boeing MAX situation," Applebaum told NBC Bay Area.

"The airlines' motivation is pure profit," Applebaum said. "They're able to sell more tickets. If a passenger has to be bumped, the passenger is entitled to a small amount of compensation. That's worth it to the airlines."

Southwest Airlines told us its team "strives for zero [bumping] each day."

American Airlines said it's been bumping fewer passengers since the summer ended. In a statement, CEO Doug Parker said, "We are taking decisive action to correct this," and that he is "...excited about our prospects for 2020."

Airline lobbyists say carriers generally need to overbook flights to account for 'no-shows' -- passengers who cancel or miss their flight. But when everyone shows up to come aboard, someone's got to go. So, how do airlines decide who gets bumped?

Their exact formulas are proprietary, so we searched their ticket contracts for clues.

Some airlines consider how much you paid for your seat when choosing who to bump. If you buy the cheapest fare -- sometimes sold as "basic economy" -- you might be the first to go, so the airline can give your seat to someone else who paid a higher fare.

Something else that stands out to us: check-in time is crucial. The last passengers to check in can be the first ones bumped. So, if you want to keep your seat, check in as early as possible!

If all else fails and you're pulled from a flight, federal law says you're entitled to compensation. How much you get hinges on the ticket price, and how long it takes the airline to get you to your destination. The maximum payment, by law, is $1,350 cash. But you can ask for more -- perhaps in airline vouchers or gift cards. If you volunteer to give up your seat, you might be able to negotiate. Click here to see how federal law dictates the amounts airlines must pay you if you ultimately get bumped.

One final note: if you get bumped and the airline re-books you on a flight that gets you to your destination within an hour of the original scheduled time, you may not get anything. Keep that in mind when the call for volunteers comes up at the gate.

Pro tip: bookmark this NBC Bay Area story in your phone's web browser, so you can pull it up any time you face bumping on an upcoming flight!