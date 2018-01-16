Stop whatever you're doing.

Shake Shack is coming to the Bay Area!

The first place where you can expect to try the cult favorite burgers is at Stanford Shopping Center.

The Palo Alto Shake Shack, scheduled to open its doors this fall, will be the first in Northern California, but not the last.

The company is also eyeing spots in Larkspur, Marin County — where a lease agreement is being ironed out — and San Francisco's Marina district, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Randy Garutti, Shake Shack's chief executive, said in a statement that the company has "long admired the talented chefs, winemakers and artisans of the Bay Area's vibrant food scene."

He continued: "It is with great respect and humility that we enter that landscape, deepen our West Coast roots, and bring a new community gathering place to this iconic city after so many years."

The Palo Alto outpost, scheduled to open its doors in the fall, will be next to PF Chang's, where Wells Fargo bank is now located.

Once it occupies the space where Wells Fargo currently sits, the Stanford restaurant will offer "exclusive" menu items, Kristyn Clark, senior manager of brand communications for Shake Shack, told Palo Alto Online.

The shopping center will also outfit an outdoor space with tables, chairs and string lights in a throwback to the original Shake Shack in New York City's Madison Square Park, according to Clark.

Shake Shack, which was born as a hot dog cart in 2004, is often compared to In-N-Out Burger, a West Coast favorite. Hundred of its 160 locations are in the United States.

Its menu features the Shackburger, a vegetarian portobello mushroom burger, a crispy chicken sandwich, crinkle-cut fries, milkshakes, handspun frozen custard, and more.











