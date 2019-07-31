Burglars Take Equipment From Berkeley Documentary Film Crew

Burglars Take Years Worth of Work, Equipment From Documentary Film Crew in Berkeley - NBC Bay Area
Burglars Take Years Worth of Work, Equipment From Documentary Film Crew in Berkeley

By Christie Smith

Published 33 minutes ago

    An award-winning producer and director in Berkeley says she has lost years worth of work when someone broke into her business and took thousands of dollars in equipment.

    Rosemary Rawcliffe spent years working on a feature documentary about the Dalai Lama that was supposed to premiere in October. But now computers, a laptop and other equipment is gone.

    "They have robbed me of my livelihood," Rawcliffe said. They have robbed these young people here who work with me of their jobs if we can't pull this back together again."

    Video of the burglary show on early Monday someone taking the equipment at Frame of Mind Films in Berkeley.

    The server, which is the heartbeat of 20 years of work, is gone. Rawcliffe's work was backed up, but the backups which were about to be removed are gone too.

    Rawcliffe said she still wants to find a way to finish the film.

    Berkeley police say they are looking for at least two suspects -- a man and a woman.

