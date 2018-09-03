'Burned Manufactured Home' in Oakland on the Market for $350K - NBC Bay Area
'Burned Manufactured Home' in Oakland on the Market for $350K

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Thought the Bay Area was expensive? Well, it’s getting worse.

    A 1,200 sqft burned manufactured home in Oakland’s Rancho San Antonio neighborhood is on the market for $350,000. You read that right.

    According to Zillow, the three bedroom, two bathroom burned manufactured home at 1918 E 17th St. is described as “ready for demo and rebuild.”

    The home caught the attention of several on Twitter after a user shared the listing.

    “This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve seen on Zillow,” said Twitter user Garrett Oliver.

    Zillow predicts the Rancho San Antonio neighborhood home values will increase up to 7.6 percent next year and the surrounding homes are proving that already.

    An off-market home three doors down from the burnt manufactured home already has an estimated value of $1.29 million and other homes are not too far behind.

